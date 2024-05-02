Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.060-7.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.06-7.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $113.31. 170,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 324.14%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.