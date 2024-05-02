Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,558 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 110,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

