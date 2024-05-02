Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $799.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $789.00 to $799.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $21.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $673.99. The stock had a trading volume of 219,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $679.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $1,897,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,331,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $1,897,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,331,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,033,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

