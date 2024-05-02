GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 1.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $164.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $154.82 and last traded at $153.73. 533,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,404,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.67.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEV. Raymond James began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

