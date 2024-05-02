Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,279,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,032,000 after buying an additional 256,984 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 98,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 337,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,875. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

