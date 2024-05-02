Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

WFC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,291,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,831,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

