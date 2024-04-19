Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

