FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Position Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.54% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

BATS:FJUN opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

