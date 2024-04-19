Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,431,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BND stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 6,232,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,650. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.