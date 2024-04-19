Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,544,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 130.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 118,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 338,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after buying an additional 193,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,375 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1449 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.