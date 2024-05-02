Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $38.12. 38,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 420,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 272,565 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 361,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

