Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,388. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

