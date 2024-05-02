United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of USLM traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.12. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $322.52.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,996.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

