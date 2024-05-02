Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5 million-$51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.0 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTRX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Lantronix stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 98,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 20,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

