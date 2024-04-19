SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $162,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.