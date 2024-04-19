OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

