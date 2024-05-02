Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $146.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $150.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

