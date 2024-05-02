Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,936 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,779,000 after buying an additional 893,257 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,179 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,053,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 613,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

