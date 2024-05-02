Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 28,177 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 28,177 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,251,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,064,978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $948,676,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 16.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,198,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,591,000 after purchasing an additional 444,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $268.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.76 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $260.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,363,398.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,993 shares of company stock valued at $180,212,524. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

