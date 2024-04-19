CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CACI International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CACI opened at $364.28 on Friday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $293.69 and a 1 year high of $382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

