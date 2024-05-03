Cannell & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $164.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

