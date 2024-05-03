Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

VB opened at $213.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.10 and its 200-day moving average is $207.58.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

