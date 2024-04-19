OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 502 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

