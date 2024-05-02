Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $9,188,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $254.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

