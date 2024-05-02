SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lowered by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $523.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

