Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 5,441 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

