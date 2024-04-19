Peterson Wealth Services Invests $200,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $928.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $956.91 and its 200-day moving average is $544.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.