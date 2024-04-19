HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 368 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $39,574,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 50,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

