Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 468.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.