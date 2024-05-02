RB Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 50.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 59.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

