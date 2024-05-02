One Day In July LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

