Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 15,000 Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Kamada worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, EWA LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Kamada Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of KMDA opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Kamada Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Kamada Profile
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
