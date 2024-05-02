Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $232.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.58.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

