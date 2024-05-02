Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.80. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

