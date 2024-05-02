Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 500 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Wix.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $118.99 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. Raymond James began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wix.com

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.