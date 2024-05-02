RB Capital Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,387,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,568 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.70 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day moving average is $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

