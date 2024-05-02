Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 929.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $275.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.58 and a 1 year high of $291.40.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

