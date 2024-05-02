Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $188.23.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

