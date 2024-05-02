Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

