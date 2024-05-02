Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VBK stock opened at $242.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average is $235.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

