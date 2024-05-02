Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

