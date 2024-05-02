RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $80,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $104.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

