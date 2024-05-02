RB Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KIM opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

