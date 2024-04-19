PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $25.48

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $26.94. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 315 shares.

PureTech Health Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

