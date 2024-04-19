Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 57000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$840,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -2.36.

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor.

