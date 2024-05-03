Triumph Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,290,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $221.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

