JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 95.5% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.80. 1,235,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,075. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

