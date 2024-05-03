Summit Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

DVN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.28. 3,391,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,211. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

