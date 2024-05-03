Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 95.5% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.90. 1,165,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $492.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.21. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

