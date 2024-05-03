MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 885 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 66,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

